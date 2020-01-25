Sharing John Henry's story through old photos

GREENWICH — During Black History Month “The Story of John Henry” will be presented by area photographer, Cliff Oliver who has chronicled the life of freed slave John Henry through old photographs.
“I started with his obituary. It was in the Whitehall Times on June 29, 1911,” Oliver said in an earlier interview. And every item in the obituary led to another piece of John Henry’s history.
Exploring a large leather-bound Victorian album — one of only two existing in the country and preserved under lock — the intertwining and little-known histories of the Henry and Baltimore families just after the Civil War unfolded one tintype and glass negative image at a time.
According to Oliver, Henry made his way to Whitehall after the Civil War as contraband of Lt. William Boyd, son of a local congressman who was an escapee of a Southern prisoner of war camp, and liberator of the slaves.
Henry became a successful blacksmith, employing five. He married Emma Baltimore, a descendant of a prominent African American family from Troy.
“I realized how important our black story is. We’re ashamed about our history of slavery,” he said. “But as a student of history, you now this is not our only story.”
The free presentation will be held at the Courthouse Community Center on East Broadway in Salem at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9.
A new roof for Burgoyne Avenue school
Last year, Washington County purchased the Burgoyne Avenue School in Fort Edward from the Hudson Falls School District to eventually move county departments into the school.
And just recently, the county Board of Elections relocated to their new digs over at Burgoyne Avenue. But sooner than later, the county must get the building's roof repaired.
"The south end of the roof is in dire shape," said Building and Grounds Superintendent Matt Jones.
During a Washington County Board of Supervisors Government Operations Committee meeting on Tuesday, County Administrator Chris DeBolt said that the roof must be repaired and that the original estimates of $1 million included both the engineering and construction, but now he believes it may just include the construction.
“It depends on how pervasive the asbestos is," said DeBolt. "We know at least one half of the roof has asbestos."
And Jones added that the roof should run between about $750,000 to $1 million, depending on the hazardous materials.
Supervisors discussed where the money would come from with some suggesting the general fund and $1 million in contingency money was also mentioned.
"We knew the roof had to be done when we bought the building," said Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell.
Supervisors moved to send the roof funding request to the county finance committee.
Jackson Winterfest
It's time to shed the winter blues and get out for some late winter ice skating, sledding, snowshoeing, ice fishing, horse drawn wagon rides and a warming bonfire at the Jackson Winterfest 2020 at Lake Lauderdale.
Slated from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb 1, at Lake Lauderdale, Route 22 Jackson, the event is free.
For more information, contact the Washington County Youth Bureau at 518-746-2330 or Washington County Public Health at 518-746-2400.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.