Sharing John Henry's story through old photos

A new roof for Burgoyne Avenue school

Last year, Washington County purchased the Burgoyne Avenue School in Fort Edward from the Hudson Falls School District to eventually move county departments into the school.

And just recently, the county Board of Elections relocated to their new digs over at Burgoyne Avenue. But sooner than later, the county must get the building's roof repaired.

"The south end of the roof is in dire shape," said Building and Grounds Superintendent Matt Jones.

During a Washington County Board of Supervisors Government Operations Committee meeting on Tuesday, County Administrator Chris DeBolt said that the roof must be repaired and that the original estimates of $1 million included both the engineering and construction, but now he believes it may just include the construction.

“It depends on how pervasive the asbestos is," said DeBolt. "We know at least one half of the roof has asbestos."

And Jones added that the roof should run between about $750,000 to $1 million, depending on the hazardous materials.

Supervisors discussed where the money would come from with some suggesting the general fund and $1 million in contingency money was also mentioned.