MOREAU – Superintendent Kristine Orr and Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Tim Dawkins addressed the Moreau Town Board Tuesday said they are looking at the number of students overall, the well-being of them, and the progress of a large capital improvement project as the new school year begins.

“For the most part, in August is usually where the most part of town business and school business overlap, it’s in tax time,” Orr said. “But there are really other places that I think it’s always important for the school district to update all of you and whoever comes to the town meetings.”

Orr and Dawkins presented the board with an overview of what the 2023-2024 school year would look like for the district.

[Read about the highlights for Glens Falls schools here.]“If we keep our buildings and our classrooms and we use tax-payer dollars to do the same old thing when we were all there in school, we’re not providing new opportunities for our students,” Orr said.

Dawkins spoke to the board about the district’s commitment to student wellbeing through programs of restorative practices and wellness, in house support, and trauma-informed care.

“We’ve had nearly 20% of our staff take advantage of a full three-credit graduate course we funded through federal grant money, under the idea of, ‘What does it mean to have a trauma-aware and trauma-informed classroom?’” he said.

Dawkins unveiled a new graphic, which he said would be plastered all around the district in the coming year called the “South Glens Falls Portrait of a Graduate.”

The portrait consists of six attributes, including adaptable problem solver, critical thinker, collaborative learner, responsible citizen, empathetic influencer, and creative innovator.

“(This) really creates and idea of, ‘What do we want our students to be when they leave our school and go out into the community and into the broader world?’” he said.

Orr focused on enrollment numbers, and how “buffer zones” in the district help to “right-size” classrooms.

As has been the case for all schools across the country, enrollment in South Glens Falls has been decreasing in line with a downturn in the birthrate. In 2022-2023, enrollment was 2,877, down from 3,221 in 2014-2015.

Projections for the future show that the district expects the local birthrate to drop to 2,791 by the 2027-2028 school year. But as more housing opens up in the area, more families are expected to move into the district. To help stave off overcrowding of a school in a specific zone, buffer zones exist so school officials can place students in appropriate class sizes.

“When parents come in and buy property there…even though realtors will come in and say, ‘This is absolutely a Harrison school district,’ we really recommend that they call us, so we can talk through all of these things,” she said.

Orr also updated the board on a district-wide $58 million capital project. Phase 1 started in spring with an 8-lane track and field at Tanglewood Elementary along with a new baseball field.

“We hope to have a semi-soft opening in October,” she said. “We will not actually be using those fields until next fall. You never want to build something and then ruin it by using it too soon.”

Phase 2 and 3 will include middle school building and high school field renovations, which will begin next summer and last through fall 2026.

“It’s really the whole original part of the building is getting looked at and revamped,” Dawkins said of the middle school. “The big, kind of set piece for all of this is our LGI (large group instruction). It’s kind of an unused space at this point.”

Dawkins said the auditorium will feature a lower stage, retractable seats, and sound proofing.