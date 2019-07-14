QUEENSBURY -- A South Glens Falls man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after he was arrested early Saturday for driving drunk and without a license, police records show.
Logan P. Johnson, 24, was stopped on Route 9 just before 3 a.m., according to the State Police public information website.
Johnson was stopped after he was spotted veering out of his lane near the Quaker Road intersection, the website showed.
State Police determined he was intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent or higher, records show.
He also has a suspended or revoked driver's license, which led to a felony count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI and numerous traffic tickets, according to State Police.
Johnson was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
