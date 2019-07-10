QUEENSBURY — A Level 2 sex offender who was arrested last year for failing to register her new address after moving pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge.
Amy M. Washburn, 41, pleaded guilty last summer in Warren County Court to failure to register as a sex offender.
Judge John Hall placed her on interim probation for a year at the time of the plea. Last week, after the year was up, he imposed a sentence of 6 months in Warren County Jail and 5 years on probation, with credit for time served.
Police said Washburn moved out of her Ogden Street, Glens Falls home int he fall of 2017 and didn't register her new address. Glens Falls Police located her in Saratoga County.
Washburn is a registered sex offender because of 2007 convictions for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy.
