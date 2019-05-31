A state appeals court has rejected the appeal of a local man who authorities said had the "largest child porn collection the FBI in Albany had ever seen" when he was arrested in 2007.
Justin K. Dorvee, 38, of Queensbury, pleaded guilty in 2009 to six felony child pornography-related charges in Warren County Court and a federal charge of distribution of child pornography in U.S. District Court.
The charges were filed after Dorvee was caught in a police sting trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a person he thought was a 14-year-old boy. The boy with whom he was communicating online was actually a Warren County sheriff's investigator, and Dorvee send child pornography to him during their correspondence.
Dorvee was arrested when he went to meet the person he thought was a teen, and he had a video camera with him. A search of computers and devices yielded a massive cache of child pornography, police said.
Dorvee appealed the sentence to the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, which ruled May 23 that it found no reason to shorten his sentence or reverse his convictions.
His lawyer through the Rural Law Center of New York argued that the state prison sentences he received should not have been run consecutively.
The court, though, sided with Warren County Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Nealon, who argued that the sentence was legal.
"We find no extraordinary circumstances or abuse of discretion warranting a reduction of the resentence in the interest of justice," the court's ruling reads.
He was sentenced to 233 months in federal prison, and 6-1/3 to 19 years in state prison on the state charges, with the state and federal terms to be served concurrently. In all, he served nearly 12 years, including time in Warren County Jail awaiting disposition of his case.
Dorvee was paroled from prison in January, and is on parole until November 2026. A successful appeal could have shortened the length of time he will spend on parole.
Dorvee has been deemed a Level 3 sex offender, and is living on Newcomb Street in Queensbury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.