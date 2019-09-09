BALLSTON SPA -- A registered sex offender from Granville pleaded guilty last week to a felony for pushing a woman out a motel window in Moreau.
Daniel F. Valastro, 28, of DeKalb Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal contempt for an attack last Dec. 23 that left a woman he knew with injuries.
Police said he did so because an order of protection barred him from having contact with her, and state parole officers had arrived at the motel to check on him. So his reaction was to push her out of a window to try to hide her.
Valastro, who is a registered sex offender because of a 2015 third-degree rape conviction in Washington County,also pleaded guilty to a felony count of failure to register as a sex offender for not registering a social media account earlier this year.
He is being held in Saratoga County Jail pending sentencing by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy on Dec. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.