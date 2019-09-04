FORT EDWARD — A Level 3 sex offender who evaded police for more than 6 months when he was accused of sex abuse and failing to register his address is headed to prison for up to 11 years after his guilty plea to two felonies.

James B. Gatchell, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to register as a sex offender in Washington County Court. As part of a plea deal. A felony charge of first-degree sexual abuse for alleged abuse of a child is still pending.

Gatchell agreed to a plea deal that will include a prison sentence of 3-2/3 to 11 years when he is sentenced later this month by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.

Gatchell has three prior sex crime convictions from sexual assaults of underage girls, including counts of second-degree rape, third-degree rape and sodomy. As a Level 3 sex offender, he is considered the highest risk of re-offending.

His registered address was in Argyle, but he moved from that home in August 2018 to one in Fort Edward and did not notify police or the state Division of Criminal Justice of the new address. That move coincided with police investigation of allegations he had sexual contact with a young child he knew.

He turned himself in at the Washington County Sheriff's Office in February after the Post-Star published an article about his status as a wanted man who had ducked police for months.