Sewer line and traffic light issues keep city crews busy

GLENS FALLS — Residents may have noticed a few road woes during their morning and evening commutes in recent days, but the issues were not caused by the recent snow.

“Everything in the meteorological bag happened (during the snowfall) but the roads are in good shape within the city of Glens Falls,” said Tom Girard, superintendent of the Glens Falls Department of Public Works, in a statement put out by the city.

According to the release, in a “non-weather-related issue,” a traffic light at the intersection of Sanford and Ridge streets malfunctioned and was flashing on all sides.

The issue has been persisting since Jan. 15, but officials believe they have narrowed down the cause.

“Step by step, DPW has been troubleshooting the process by replacing all parts to eliminate what was causing the problem and finally discovered the electrical issue,” explained Tim Drawbridge, communications director for the city. “It appears the electrical issues may have been caused by either mice or squirrels.”

Drawbridge said he was hopeful the issue would be resolved soon, but reminded motorists that the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop while city crews work to resolve the issue. The Glens Falls Police Department will be monitoring the area for drivers not properly navigating the intersection.

Additionally, Lexington Avenue will be closed to thru traffic for an undetermined amount of time from Bay Street to Graves Street, so city crews can excavate the sewer line.

“The sewer line work being performed is the result of a homeowner on Lexington Avenue having issues with water backing up into their home,” Drawbridge said.

The Glens Falls Water and Sewer Department must now excavate along the road to find a solid piece of pipe to hook the residence back into the line.

Until all work is completed on Lexington Avenue, motorists are asked to avoid the area until crews can safely repair the sewer line.