GLENS FALLS — The city’s Water and Sewer Department will be overseeing a contractor performing scheduled cleaning and inspection of the sewer in Ward 3 beginning on Monday.

The work will be done on Webster Avenue from Edison Road to Bay Road. It will begin at 8 a.m. and be completed by Friday at 4 p.m.

Water and Sewer Superintendent Bill Norton said sewer cleaning is done using a high-pressure, high-volume water jetting machine. To prevent the slight possibility of water being forced out of the pipes as a result of air pressure through the lines, residents are asked to keep all toilet lids closed when crews are working on Webster Avenue.

For added protection, he said they should drape a towel or other splash absorbing material over the ceramic rim of the toilet and close the lid and seat onto the towel. Also cover all basement floor drains, kitchen sinks and shower drains with an old towel and weighted object over the towel. The drains in all sinks and bathtubs should be closed as well.

People may detect an odor during some phases of the cleaning operations. Any odor that occurs will be noticed in buildings with dry or non-existent traps. In most cases, any odor can be minimized by pouring several gallons of water down your plumbing fixtures such as sinks, showers, toilets, bathtubs and basement floor drains before opening the windows to ventilate.

For more information regarding this or any other issue, please reach out via e-mail, at communicationsdirector@cityofglensfalls.com or tdrawbridge@cityofglensfalls.com.