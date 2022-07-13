Sewage in Glens Falls shows substantial to high COVID levels

The most recent sampling of wastewater for COVID presence at Glens Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant found “substantial to high” levels of the virus, according to Warren County officials.

The information comes from the statewide database of wastewater surveillance, which is a collaboration between Syracuse University, SUNY-ESF, University at Buffalo, Stony Brook University, Upstate Medical University, New York State Department of Health, and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Data is collected from sewer plants in participating counties across the state, analyzed and organized into an interactive map found here: https://mbcolli.shinyapps.io/SARS2EWSP/

According to the map, July 11 samples from both the Glens Falls Sewage Treatment Plant and Washington County Sewer District 2 reported “substantial to high” levels of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Warren County Health Services reported a total of 75 new COVID cases — 24 from Sunday, 22 Monday, and 29 on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations remain at six with no critically ill patients, unchanged from the last report.

Over the past five days, 119 new cases have been recorded in Warren County.

The seven-day average positivity rate was at 5% on Tuesday.

Statewide

On Wednesday, 6,159 new COVID cases were recorded, out of the 70,155 test results reported across the state.

Ten deaths were reported and 438 patients were newly admitted to the hospital, according to state data.

The seven-day average percent positive was at 9.2% on Wednesday.