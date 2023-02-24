HAGUE — A sewage leak was reported in Lake George originating in the town of Hague on Tuesday.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, an alert was issued from New York state indicating sewage was leaking into the lake from a point on Lake Shore Drive in the town of Hague, at an estimated rate of 20 gallons per minute.

Operator of the wastewater treatment plant, John Sheehan, said on Friday that the leak was stopped within 15 minutes of discovery.

The alert, which was initiated by Sheehan, stated the crew did "not have clear evidence of why" the untreated sewage was discharging into the water.

According to the alert, an industrial vacuum truck was used to clear a manhole in order to clear the blockage.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.