The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Hot, muggy weather will provide fuel for storms that will develop this afternoon and night, and some could produce damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain.

Storms are expected on-and-off into early Thursday, with cooler, drier weather moving in for Friday.

