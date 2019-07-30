{{featured_button_text}}

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the region until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The watch means conditions are favorable for the development of strong to severe storms that could produce damaging winds, heavy rain and hail and frequent lightning.

Several strong storms had already developed in northern Warren and Hamilton counties as of 1:45 p.m.

Showers and storms are also forecast on Wednesday as a cold front tries to dislodge the ongoing heat.

