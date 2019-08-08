Another round of severe storms is expected Thursday afternoon and evening, and some could cause some damage.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Glens Falls region and much of eastern New York until 8 p.m. Thursday.
The watch means conditions are favorable for severe storms to develop, bringing high winds, frequent lightning, hail and heavy rain. A line of strong storms had developed in central New York as of 2:30 p.m., headed east.
The storms are preceding a cold front that will bring cooler weather for the weekend.
