 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties
0 comments
top story

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Capital Region, including Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. There is the potential for severe thunderstorms this afternoon into the early evening as a cold front moves into the area. The storm could bring damaging winds of 58 mph or greater, according to the National Weather Service.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An isolated tornado or large hail measuring 1 inch in diameter is also possible.

The forecast calls for a low temperature of 57 on Monday night. Storms move out and Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 76 degrees.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pepsi to slash plastic use in sustainability push

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Several school districts report virus cases
Local

Several school districts report virus cases

Days after the start of the new school year, Warren County Health Services on Friday reported five school-related cases of COVID-19, which have resulted in the quarantine of at least 16 individuals.

Watch Now: Related Video

Saving a life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News