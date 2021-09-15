Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Capital Region, including Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. There is the potential for severe thunderstorms this afternoon into the early evening as a cold front moves into the area. The storm could bring damaging winds of 58 mph or greater, according to the National Weather Service.

An isolated tornado or large hail measuring 1 inch in diameter is also possible.

The forecast calls for a low temperature of 57 on Monday night. Storms move out and Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 76 degrees.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

