The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The watch is in effect for Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, and means conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms.

Parts of the region, including northern Washington County and southern Washington County, saw severe storms roll through earlier Wednesday, though there were no reports of significant damage or power outages.

A cold front is moving east and bumping into humid air that is in place, firing up storms.

