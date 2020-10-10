 Skip to main content
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the region

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the region until 9 p.m. this evening.

The counties under advisory are Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington counties.

Residents are asked to listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov for more information about any hazards in the area.

Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions to the National Weather Service in Albany, while adhering all local, state and CDC guidelines.

