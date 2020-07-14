You are the owner of this article.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued
Severe thunderstorm warning issued

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southern Washington County and southeastern Saratoga County.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Mechanicville at about 2 p.m. and was moving east at 20 miles per hour, according to a news release.

Hail and wind damage is possible.

A flood advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. for northeastern Warren and northwestern Washington counties. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Conditions improve on Wednesday. The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 80 degrees.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

