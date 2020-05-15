Severe storms to hit region this afternoon and evening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The region will see a more active weather pattern this afternoon and into the evening with severe storms in the forecast.

The storms will be more isolated and scattered in the afternoon before a line of of widespread storms are expected this evening through 10 p.m.

The storms are expected to bring damaging winds, hail that will cause potential power outages. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Once we get through the storms, it will make way for a gorgeous weekend with temperatures near 70 with lows overnight around 50.

Saturday will offer more sun than Sunday with some more rain expected late Sunday and into Monday with temperatures dropping back into 50s.

Another warm up is expected late next week.

