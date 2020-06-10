Severe storms on tap this evening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Another round of severe weather is possible in parts of the region this evening as the remains of Tropical Storm Cristobal creeps eastward.

The first round of thunderstorms will impact the region around dinner time with heavy downpours possible with more than an inch of rain.

The threat for severe weather continues overnight and into Thursday morning as a cold front approaches the region.

Temperatures are forecast in the 80s with humidity rising on Thursday.

Once the cold front arrives temperatures will be more comfortable on Friday and through the weekend.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend with temperatures in the low 70s and periods of sunshine.

Some rain showers will return Sunday that will linger into Monday.

