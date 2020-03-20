You are the owner of this article.
Severe storms, high winds possible later Friday
Severe storms, high winds possible later Friday

Snow Thursday, severe thunderstorms possible Friday. And a snowstorm Monday?

Welcome to spring in upstate New York.

Temperatures will soar to near 70 for much of the region on Friday, but colder weather is looming later in the day.

The cold front that will bring that weather change could kick up showers and strong storms as well as high winds. A wind advisory has been issued for counties to the west and north of Warren and Washington counties, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible starting during the mid-afternoon Friday.

Both National Grid and NYSEG announced Thursday that they had prepared for the possibility of outages.

Colder temperatures, with highs in the 40s, are forecast for the weekend. And a storm that will move through the Northeast on Monday could bring several inches of snow to much of the area.

