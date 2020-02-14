Severe cold moves in

The coldest weather of the year will arrive Friday and linger well into the weekend.

Lows will tumble to 20 below zero in parts of the Adirondacks early Saturday, with a wind chill advisory in effect for parts of the region Friday as a cold front brings stiff winds with it. Friday's high won't crest the teens.

The result will be a Saturday morning where the Glens Falls area will see lows at 10 below in places. Moderation will arrive for Sunday, with highs in the 30s for Presidents Day and early next week.

The next storm possibility comes Tuesday, with a system that could bring snow or rain.

