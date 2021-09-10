Several school districts report virus cases

Days after the start of the new school year, Warren County Health Services on Friday reported five school-related cases of COVID-19, which have resulted in the quarantine of at least 16 individuals.
Glens Falls City Schools reported three individuals have tested positive for the virus. Two cases involved individuals at the district’s high school and another at the middle school, according to a letter addressed to parents on the district’s website.
“As can be expected while Warren County remains in ‘high’ community transmission, we are now seeing our first positive COVID cases since the start of the academic year,” a letter reads.
A total of 16 individuals are under quarantine as a result of the positive cases. It’s unclear if the individuals are students or employees as the district does not provide that information for privacy reasons.
Unvaccinated students must quarantine for 10 days after being exposed to the virus, and complete asynchronous learning. Children will have daily contact with their teachers throughout the quarantine period, according to the district’s website.
Those exposed that have been fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine as long as they do not experience any symptoms. Instead, they must get tested within three to five days after exposure.
The district has conducted 94 rapid COVID tests for athletes this past week, all of which came back negative. A total of 50 high school athletes were tested as well as 44 middle school athletes.
A vaccination clinic will be hosted at the district’s middle school on Tuesday, where the Pfizer vaccine will be available to student’s 12 and older as well as interested faculty, staff and parents. The clinic will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria.
Lake George Central School District, meanwhile, had three individuals test positive for the virus. It’s unclear if the individuals are students are faculty members.
Other school cases
At the Hudson Falls Central School District, five individuals tested positive for the virus on Thursday. The new cases include: one at the district’s kindergarten center, one at the primary school, two in the intermediate school and one in the high school.
It’s unclear if the individuals are students or faculty.
All school buildings remain open, according to a memo posted on the district’s website.
“We are currently working closely with Washington County Public Health to identify these individuals’ contacts. Washington County Public Health will reach out to all contacts and advise on the need to quarantine and to arrange to test those exposed,” the memo reads.
Warren County
Warren County on Friday reported 31 new COVID cases and 30 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 199, according to Health Services.
Three individuals are hospitalized, an increase of one since Thursday. One individual is in critical condition and two others are moderately ill.
The remaining 196 cases all involve mild illness, Health Services said.
Glens Falls Hospital reported 12 COVID-related hospitalizations on Friday.
All of Friday’s new cases involved community spread.
Twelve individuals were fully vaccinated prior to testing positive for the virus, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 287. A total of 42,538 Warren County residents have completed the vaccine series, according to Health Services.
The agency continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccine to get inoculated as soon as possible and wear a mask in public indoor areas — regardless of vaccination status — in order to curtail the spread of the virus.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 181.41 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Washington County
Washington County reported its statistics from Thursday: 25 new cases and 20 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 152.
A total of 378 residents were under monitoring after being exposed to the virus. Seven individuals were hospitalized with the virus.
Of the new cases, 12 have been linked to community and household spread. The remaining cases remain under investigation.
Eight individuals were fully vaccinated prior to testing positive for the virus, bringing the number of breakthrough cases in the county 137. A total of 33,413 county residents have been fully vaccinated.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 220.57 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Saratoga County
Saratoga County reported 51 new cases Friday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 307.
A total of 371 individuals have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days, an average positive test rate of 3.9%.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 170.54 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Statewide and regional statistics
Statewide, 6,151 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus on Thursday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 3.11%, bringing the state’s seven-day positive test rate to 3.3%.
A total of 58,134 vaccine doses were administered over the last 24 hours, but 2,390 remain hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday, a decrease of 37 statewide.
But 43 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 on Thursday, according to state data.
The Capital Region reported 306 new cases on Thursday, a positive test rate of 3.9%. The region has a seven-day positive test rate of 4.3% as of Thursday.
