Several school districts report virus cases

Days after the start of the new school year, Warren County Health Services on Friday reported five school-related cases of COVID-19, which have resulted in the quarantine of at least 16 individuals.

Glens Falls City Schools reported three individuals have tested positive for the virus. Two cases involved individuals at the district’s high school and another at the middle school, according to a letter addressed to parents on the district’s website.

“As can be expected while Warren County remains in ‘high’ community transmission, we are now seeing our first positive COVID cases since the start of the academic year,” a letter reads.

A total of 16 individuals are under quarantine as a result of the positive cases. It’s unclear if the individuals are students or employees as the district does not provide that information for privacy reasons.

Unvaccinated students must quarantine for 10 days after being exposed to the virus, and complete asynchronous learning. Children will have daily contact with their teachers throughout the quarantine period, according to the district’s website.