Several injured after a deck collapses at Route 9P residence
SARATOGA — Several people were injured after an upper deck holding eight people gave way and fell on a group of people on a lower deck Wednesday evening at a residence. 

At 8:31 p.m. on Wednesday, Saratoga County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of the incident on Route 9P, according to a press release.

Most of the injuries sustained were minor, however one adult male was transported to Saratoga Hospital for his injuries. Three children had minor injuries, and everyone else was treated at the scene. EMS, fire departments, sheriff's deputies and State Police assisted those injured.

The Town of Saratoga Code Enforcement Officer is currently investigating the incident and at this point does not suspect anything criminal.

Other agencies on the scene were the New York State Police, Wilton/Schuylerville EMS, Malta/Stillwater EMS and Quaker Springs Fire. 

