Seventh Warren County nursing home resident dies; 11th overall in county

Another nursing home resident has died and six others are critically ill, Warren County Health Services said Wednesday.

“We would like to pass on our sincerest condolences to family and friends of this county resident, and to the loved ones of all who have passed away from this disease,” said Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

In Warren County, seven nursing home residents have now died. The most recent death is the county’s 11th.

Saratoga County unveiled a new data dashboard Wednesday. It will be updated every day with the most current information, including a breakdown of cases and quarantines, hospitalizations and deaths, the number of cases in each municipality, and graphs.

It can be found here: https://www.saratogacountyny.gov/departments/publichealth/covid19/.

Also on Wednesday: