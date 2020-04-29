Seventh Warren County nursing home resident dies; 11th overall in county

Another nursing home resident has died and six others are critically ill, Warren County Health Services said Wednesday.
“We would like to pass on our sincerest condolences to family and friends of this county resident, and to the loved ones of all who have passed away from this disease,” said Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
In Warren County, seven nursing home residents have now died. The most recent death is the county’s 11th.
Saratoga County unveiled a new data dashboard Wednesday. It will be updated every day with the most current information, including a breakdown of cases and quarantines, hospitalizations and deaths, the number of cases in each municipality, and graphs.
It can be found here: https://www.saratogacountyny.gov/departments/publichealth/covid19/.
Also on Wednesday:
- Warren County also reported two more cases of coronavirus, for a total of 145 people who have tested positive. Four people are hospitalized, with three in critical condition.
- Washington County reported four more confirmed cases, for a total of 122 people who have tested positive. Two people are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported seven more confirmed cases, for a total of 342 people who have tested positive. Nine people are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported two new cases, one confirmed by a test and one diagnosed based on symptoms, for a total of 46 cases. No one is hospitalized.
Glens Falls Hospital reported having six coronavirus patients, and Saratoga Hospital reported five coronavirus patients.
Statewide, there were 12,159 people hospitalized, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo called good news at his news conference Wednesday.
But there were 957 new hospitalizations Tuesday, which Cuomo said was not good news.
“We don’t want to see 1,000 new cases a day. We’d like to see that in the low hundreds every day,” he said.
There were 330 deaths, including 16 nursing homes residents.
“Still disgustingly high,” Cuomo said. “We are making progress.”
