Seven Washington County residents sickened in slate quarry COVID cluster

They have soccer nets and a soccer ball, as well as a grill.

Another five Camara Slate workers live at a bunkhouse in Whitehall, the workers said. It’s not clear if they have been tested; county officials declined to answer. Camara Slate did not return a call seeking comment Wednesday.

On Wednesday, six days after the first workers at Camara Slate tested positive, the state Department of Health sent an interpreter who could speak Spanish. A county health official visited the workers with the interpreter to make sure they understood what symptoms to look for and to find out if they needed food, medicine or other supplies.

County Attorney Roger Wickes had said this week that the reason the county had not reported any positive test results from the Camara Slate cluster was because workers gave only a first name or no address. On Wednesday morning he acknowledged that he knew the workers were at a Hampton bunkhouse but said that it took Washington County days to create “very carefully laid groundwork” for a visit so that the workers “didn’t go running out the back door.”

He also said there was a language barrier causing serious difficulties, that many of them did not want to talk to Public Health officials and that employees moved around a lot.