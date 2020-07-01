Seven Washington County residents sickened in slate quarry COVID cluster

HAMPTON — Camara Slate workers living in a bunkhouse in Washington County are under quarantine after catching coronavirus at work.
But the workers said Wednesday they had already recovered and that only two people had felt ill.
Washington County reported Wednesday that seven workers tested positive.
A total of 12 workers live in bunkhouses in the county; seven in Hampton and five in Whitehall.
The illness that swept through the Hampton bunkhouse was mild, said Mauricio Sanchez, speaking in Spanish to a Post-Star reporter.
He lives in a garage in Hampton that Camara Slate Products Inc. turned into a bunkhouse for its employees. It has a portapotty for a bathroom.
Sanchez said he’d lived there for three years.
A doctor came to Camara Slate, in Fair Haven, Vermont, and tested them all last week, he said. All but two of them felt fine, he added.
Fellow worker Henry Sales said the sick employees are better now.
“Is no more sick,” he said. “For now, it’s very good.”
He added that everyone has strictly obeyed the quarantine.
“All the guys stay home,” he said.
They have soccer nets and a soccer ball, as well as a grill.
Another five Camara Slate workers live at a bunkhouse in Whitehall, the workers said. It’s not clear if they have been tested; county officials declined to answer. Camara Slate did not return a call seeking comment Wednesday.
On Wednesday, six days after the first workers at Camara Slate tested positive, the state Department of Health sent an interpreter who could speak Spanish. A county health official visited the workers with the interpreter to make sure they understood what symptoms to look for and to find out if they needed food, medicine or other supplies.
County Attorney Roger Wickes had said this week that the reason the county had not reported any positive test results from the Camara Slate cluster was because workers gave only a first name or no address. On Wednesday morning he acknowledged that he knew the workers were at a Hampton bunkhouse but said that it took Washington County days to create “very carefully laid groundwork” for a visit so that the workers “didn’t go running out the back door.”
He also said there was a language barrier causing serious difficulties, that many of them did not want to talk to Public Health officials and that employees moved around a lot.
Washington County Public Health Director Patti Hunt offered a very different story about the past week.
“It wasn’t that we had no contact,” she said.
She said she’s known where the workers lived and ensured they had help for days.
She had “volunteers who work with this population” visited them previously to tell them about the mandatory quarantine and find out if they needed help.
In a conference call with her, Wickes agreed that Public Health has now spoken to “everybody” involved in the cluster.
The workers are obeying quarantine.
“There’s no risk to the public. We are confident of that,” Hunt said.
It hasn’t been easy for the workers who are not American citizens. They’re not getting paid and are not eligible for unemployment.
But they said they all accepted the quarantine as necessary to prevent spreading the virus.
Hunt also put out an urgent request for residents to keep wearing masks.
“We just want to make sure people remain vigilant,” she said.
