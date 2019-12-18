Seven-time felon headed back to prison for burglary

BALLSTON SPA — A seven-time felon who was arrested in June for burglarizing a business in South Glens Falls is headed back to prison after a guilty plea Tuesday.

Frederick A. Stimpson, 54, of South Glens Falls, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a felony, in Saratoga County Court.

South Glens Falls Police said Stimpson was arrested after a break-in at a Saratoga Avenue business last June 21.

Police said he broke a door to get in and damaged a cash register, triggering an alarm around 3 a.m. South Glens Falls Police developed information that Stimpson might be responsible, and he was located at his nearby home a short time later and confessed, authorities said.

The door sustained more than $1,000 in damage, but nothing was reported missing.

Stimpson has served state prison terms for six different felonies, most recently a 2011 attempted burglary conviction in Warren County.

He faces up to 4 years in state prison when sentenced Feb. 20 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

