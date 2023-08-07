The Fort Hudson Health System CEO Andy Cruikshank confirmed that there are seven active cases of COVID at the facility among 196 residents. The seven infected residents are stable and will not require hospitalization.

Nursing homes are particularly vulnerable to the virus due to open visitation and the social environment between residents and staff, Cruikshank said.

Cruikshank suspected the source of the outbreak to be incoming residents from acute care hospitals.

“I expect the cases will go up-and-down,” Cruikshank said, after a couple of months of no cases.

All but two of the residents have been fully vaccinated, according to Cruikshank, as well as 95% of the Fort Hudson staff.