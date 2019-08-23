GLENS FALLS — Seven months ago, Donna Plocharczyk could not imagine that she would be back in her West Notre Dame Street home after fire tore through it.
The attached garage and several rooms suffered extensive damage, and the rest of the home and belongings were destroyed by smoke and water in a Jan. 12 fire linked to woodstove ashes left in the garage.
But Plocharczyk and her dog, Oliver, were back in the ranch home near Glens Falls High School on Thursday night, thanks to help from family members who coordinated a $230,000 rebuild that some weren't sure would happen.
With help from her sons and grandson, Plocharczyk worked with contractors to gut the fire-damaged home and rebuild it. She had lived at the spot at the corner of West Notre Dame and Liberty Avenue since 1978, and that was where she wanted to stay.
After more than eight months in an apartment near Exit 18, she finally made it back Thursday, as furniture was delivered and contractors put the finishing touches on the work Friday. The family planned a celebratory ribbon-cutting Friday night.
All of the walls, floors, kitchen cabinets and appliances are new, as are the garage, siding and roof.
"It's a whole new house," she said.
"The only thing that is left here that was original are the (wall) studs," her son, Rob Plocharczyk, said.
Donna Plocharczyk's son John and grandson John oversaw the majority of the work, which began in April, handling much of it from their home in Florida. She said her insurance agent and carrier, Upstate Agency and Preferred Mutual, were "wonderful" in helping her through the claims process.
"I am very lucky," she said.
Her pup, Oliver, meanwhile, wasn't sure what to make of his return to the home. He was initially out of sorts Thursday, but Friday morning seemed more at ease, Donna explained.
"He's happy to be here," she said.
