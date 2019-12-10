MOREAU — Seven people were arrested on drug charges Monday as part of a multi-agency investigation that led to the seizure of crack cocaine, powdered cocaine and methamphetamine, according to State Police.
The defendants included four people on parole as well as a New York City man with a lengthy criminal record who authorities believe was bringing large amounts of narcotics to the region for sale.
That man, Sincere M. Johnson, 43, was arrested at Cumberland Farms on Main Street in South Glens Falls, late Monday afternoon, and faces numerous felony charges.
Police had received information that Johnson, a three-time felon, had been carrying a handgun during his forays into Saratoga County, but no gun was recovered during the investigation.
Police said Johnson was selling drugs from a room at the Budgetel Inn on Route 9 in Moreau, and an estimated 100 grams of crack was recovered. Investigators also recovered methamphetamine and powdered cocaine.
You have free articles remaining.
Johnson faces three felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor criminal impersonation for allegedly lying to police about his identity.
According to State Police, also charged with felony counts were:
- Brittany L. Hicks, 24, of Queensbury, who faces four felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, including charges that allege she possessed cocaine and methamphetamine.
- Tasha M. Tatsey, 36, of South Glens Falls, charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor criminal impersonation.
- Trevor M. Stimpson, 24, of Queensbury, who faces three felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and a non-criminal charge for possession of marijuana.
- Lawrence C. Wolfe, 31, of Hudson Falls, who was charged with felony tampering with physical evidence, misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
- Penny R. Phillips, 46, of Moreau, charged with felony tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was staying at the Budgetel Inn room from which Johnson was operating, records show.
- William J. Miner, 51, of Moreay, charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Johnson, Tatsey, Wolfe and Phillips are all on parole for prior felony convictions that resulted in state prison sentences. Miner also has two prior felony convictions, though he is no longer on parole.
All seven were sent to Saratoga County Jail, though under state law to take effect on Jan. 1, the defendants who do not have pending parole violations will be released by early next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.