WHITEHALL — "Captain" John F. Hoague-Rivette, a Whitehall 11-year-old who succumbed to brain cancer early Wednesday, will have memorial services for friends, family and community next week.

The services will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Whitehall Athletic Club.

In lieu of flowers, family and loved ones are setting up a memorial fund in his memory to aid Whitehall students.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

