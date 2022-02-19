 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Service outage impacts western and northern Warren County

  • 0

The Warren County Office of Emergency services reported a service outage involving Frontier Communications phone and internet services early Saturday morning.

The outage impacted the communities of Warrensburg, Chestertown, Lake Luzerne, Stony Creek, North Creek, Johnsburg and Thurman. Contractors were on the scene early Saturday in the area of Fulton County.

An issue with fiber optic equipment was identified, according to a news release.

The office of emergency services advises residents to cell phones or other alternative methods to seek emergency assistance if needed. 

There has not been a restoration update available as of this time. Updates will be issued as the situation progresses.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News