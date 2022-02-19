Service outage impacts western and northern Warren County

The Warren County Office of Emergency services reported a service outage involving Frontier Communications phone and internet services early Saturday morning.

The outage impacted the communities of Warrensburg, Chestertown, Lake Luzerne, Stony Creek, North Creek, Johnsburg and Thurman. Contractors were on the scene early Saturday in the area of Fulton County.

An issue with fiber optic equipment was identified, according to a news release.

The office of emergency services advises residents to cell phones or other alternative methods to seek emergency assistance if needed.

There has not been a restoration update available as of this time. Updates will be issued as the situation progresses.

