Service above self: Glens Falls Rotary celebrating 100 years of helping community

GLENS FALLS — A century ago, The Post-Star welcomed a new service club to the city.

“Any organization conceived in a spirit of helpfulness and dedicated to the welfare of its members, and the community in general, is a worthwhile organization and as such should be awarded a cordial welcome,” The Post-Star editorialized on May 10, 1922. “In behalf of its readers, The Post-Star, therefore, takes pleasure in welcoming to this galaxy of boosters The Rotary Club, and in wishing for it a long and uninterrupted period of usefulness.”

The local club recently began a yearlong celebration of its centennial, which will conclude with a yet-to-be determined major community service project.

“So, we want to give something back to the community,” said Jean Lapper, a past club president who is co-chairwoman of the 100th anniversary celebration committee.

Throughout the year, the committee will chronicle the history of the club, its mission, and its continued relevance in the community through printed materials, social networking and displays, with a major event in May or June.

“It will be more in the nature of a showcase and an exhibit, as opposed to a dinner,” Lapper said.

In 1922, several members of the Troy Rotary Club helped to organize the Glens Falls club, which held an organization meeting in April at the Gift and Tea Shop at the Glens Falls Insurance Co. building, located at what is now a grassy area at the bend in Bay Street, across from Crandall Public Library, The Post-Star reported on April 28.

“Largely through the efforts of Frank M. Smalley, who was to become the club’s first president and is still one of the most enthusiastic members, the spade work was done,” The Post-Star reported in a Feb. 23, 1955, report for the local club’s 33rd anniversary.

Smalley was the local club’s president in 1922, 1923 and 1924.

The club, after the April organizational meeting, continued meeting every Thursday for lunch, leading up to the club receiving its charter on June 1.

Dwight Marvin, editor of The Troy Record and a member of the Troy Rotary Club, presented the charter.

John Healey Jr., Ernest Robinson, Joseph Foxell and Avery Eldrid, of the Troy Rotary Club, and John Tremaine, of the Albany Rotary Club, spoke.

A year later, 50 members of the Troy Rotary Club came to Glens Falls to help the local club celebrate its first anniversary at a dinner at the Glens Falls YMCA.

“Last night they returned to Glens Falls to visit their ‘child’ and found that the local club had developed into a healthy youngster,” The Post-Star reported on June 8, 1923.

Paul Harris, a lawyer, started the first Rotary Club in Chicago in 1905 as a way for professionals to discuss ideas and make long-lasting friendships.

Band leader and composer John Philip Sousa was among the early Glens Falls Rotary Club speakers when he was a “guest of honor” at the July 20, 1922, meeting at the Finch, Pruyn & Co. cafeteria.

The “March King” was in the city to perform with his band that afternoon in a concert at The Rialto Theatre on Warren Street.

“Mr. Sousa entertained the Rotarians with an interesting address regarding some of his experiences and travels abroad,” The Post-Star reported.

Club member Fred Chapman, a Finch Pruyn executive, had invited the club to meet that week at the paper mill.

As well as members, about a dozen guests attended the meeting, including Louis Hyde and Maurice Hoopes of Finch Pruyn.

“About fifty men were in attendance and at the conclusion of the party they proclaimed the officers of Finch, Pruyn and Company royal hosts,” according to The Post-Star.

Another early local Rotary Club meeting was held June 22, 1922, at the Imperial Wall Paper and Color Works factory in Queensbury, later the Ceiba-Geigy plant.

Members that attended took home a patriotic souvenir.

“Each guest was presented with a neat souvenir in the nature of a paper American shield, being a product of the Imperial Color Works,” The Post-Star reported the next day.

Owner George Tait, who lived in the brick mansion next to Crandall Park, was a gregarious host.

“The Rotarians did full justice to the splendid dinner served, which was ‘a la Imperial’ in every sense of the word, all of the vegetables served being fresh from the Imperial farm.”

After lunch, the Rotarians toured the factory.

Weekly Thursday Rotary Club meetings rotated from place to place until The Queensbury Hotel opened in 1926, when it became the club’s regular meeting place. Common locations for meetings prior to 1926 included The Rockwell House hotel, the Glens Falls YMCA cafeteria and the Gift and Tea Shop at the Glens Falls Insurance Co. building.

The Glens Falls Rotary Club was No. 1,180 in what was still a relatively young Rotary movement.

New Rotary clubs were established in Newfoundland, Norway, Peru and Denmark in the same year.

Now there are more than 46,000 Rotary clubs worldwide.

Rotary International has long had two mottoes: “Service above self” and “One profits most who serves best.”

The Glens Falls Rotary Club has demonstrated those mottoes from its beginning.

It was announced at the club’s charter meeting that the initial community service focus of the new club would be to financially assist local Boy Scout troops.

“The Rotary clubs throughout the country take a deep interest in boys and the local organization is no exception,” The Post-Star reported on June 2. “The members will foster the Boy Scout movement and any other movement for the boys generally.”

A few weeks later, the club launched its first community service project.

At the June 15 meeting at the Glens Falls YMCA cafeteria, Dr. Davis Baker, a local surgeon who was a charter club member, spoke about the fledgling Glens Falls Boy Scout Band, and suggested that the Rotary Club could help out.

The club referred the matter to a committee, which did not take long to deliberate.

On June 19, The Post-Star reported that the new Rotary Club would pay for music lessons for one year for beginning band members taking up the study of clarinet, trombone, bass horn or saxophone, and would subsidize the purchase of instruments for needy families.

Families receiving assistance were required to make a long-term commitment to musical study.

Rotary Club members viewed music as a character builder.

“Not only is a knowledge (of music) a source of pleasure, but it adds much to one’s prestige. It is often a valuable financial asset, and those who deal with delinquent boys testify that comparatively few boys that are interested in music get into trouble.”

Since that beginning, the local Rotary Club has raised countless dollars for community projects, and continues to do so.

In 1955, the club purchased an anesthesia machine for Glens Falls Hospital and a hydraulic lift for the local chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association of America to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Rotary International.

Over the past 20 years, the club has raised more than $2 million for community and international projects,

“What I love about the club is that when you come up with an idea, people listen and say, ‘What can we do to help?’” Lapper said.

An example of that, she said, was in 2005 when Kay Walter, a Rotary Club member, spoke about Pure Water for the World, an initiative to distribute household water filters in developing countries to prevent the spread of waterborne disease and improve the economy of poor communities to manufacture the filters.

Rotary Club members brainstormed and the next year organized the Water Walk, an annual event at Crandall Park for more than a decade to raise funds and educate the public about water quality issues.

In its first seven years, the Water Walk raised $100,000.

In 2011, the local club established the annual Rotary 5K foot race, beginning and ending at the campus of SUNY Adirondack, to raise money for local charities.

Each year the club selects two local charities to split the proceeds from the race.

In the early 1990s, the club began holding fried dough sales at local events such as the Adirondack Balloon Festival, Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council festival and others, annually raising from $10,000 to $20,000 or more for local charitable projects.

In 2004, the club spent $42,000 to buy a 28-foot concessions trailer equipped with three commercial fryers, refrigeration and a fire suppression system. The purchase cut the number of volunteers needed roughly in half, to between 10 and 15 per shift, because less setup and teardown was involved, The Post-Star reported at the time.

The local Rotary Club has long collaborated with The Post-Star’s annual Warm the Children campaign to provide winter clothing for children of needy families.

The club’s new focus will be on environmental projects, Lapper said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0