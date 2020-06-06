Servers wait it out, and enjoy some nice tips, as reopening phases progress

Mark Carpenter from Moreau said he has been tipping 30% to 50% these days.

“I know everyone is struggling so I try to tip big,” he said, adding that he used to be a bartender so he knows the importance of tipping.

And Queensbury teacher Jennifer Heydrick said she is tipping “at least 20%” on takeout orders.

“I figure business is slow and my pay didn't change. It's the least I can do,” she said.

The increased tips are great, according to Siam Thai Sushi General Manager Brian Kozelouzek, because workers are really earning them. He said packing orders into bags and doing it when everybody wants food at the same time is far more stressful than waiting tables.

“It has very much resembled what they’d normally make,” he said of their tips, “but it’s a lot more work.”

Kozelouzek said area servers refer to the increased tips for takeout as “good service karma,” essentially payback for the service they gave and bonds they created before COVID-19 shut down dining out.

“And they know we’re not making the money we used to make,” Gelheiser said.