Servers wait it out, and enjoy some nice tips, as reopening phases progress

Server Penny Gelheiser couldn’t believe it.
A regular at The Tavern restaurant and pub in Queensbury had just tipped her $50 on a $30 takeout order.
“I’ve known him 30 years,” she said, recalling the moment and adding that he left before she realized it and could thank him. “I was amazed. I didn’t expect it at all.”
Corinne Coffin at the Bullpen in Glens Falls also got a $50 tip on a $25 order a few days ago.
“It was awesome. Really awesome, actually,” she said Tuesday. “And it was my last order.”
Although not everybody is as generous, workers from half a dozen area restaurants said people, especially local residents, have generally been very giving and understanding during the pandemic — and they say it’s been nice.
An informal online poll revealed nearly a dozen local residents saying they are tipping at least 20% on takeout orders, with many say they’re going above that.
Kevin King of Queensbury, waiting for takeout at The Tavern on Wednesday night, said he has been tipping “a lot more,” including sometimes leaving $10 for a $10.95 meal.
“Because I am working still and others aren’t as much, and the volume isn’t there to get the tips they depend on,” he said when asked why.
Mark Carpenter from Moreau said he has been tipping 30% to 50% these days.
“I know everyone is struggling so I try to tip big,” he said, adding that he used to be a bartender so he knows the importance of tipping.
And Queensbury teacher Jennifer Heydrick said she is tipping “at least 20%” on takeout orders.
“I figure business is slow and my pay didn't change. It's the least I can do,” she said.
The increased tips are great, according to Siam Thai Sushi General Manager Brian Kozelouzek, because workers are really earning them. He said packing orders into bags and doing it when everybody wants food at the same time is far more stressful than waiting tables.
“It has very much resembled what they’d normally make,” he said of their tips, “but it’s a lot more work.”
Kozelouzek said area servers refer to the increased tips for takeout as “good service karma,” essentially payback for the service they gave and bonds they created before COVID-19 shut down dining out.
“And they know we’re not making the money we used to make,” Gelheiser said.
At The Queensbury Hotel and Fenimore’s Pub in Glens Falls, General Manager Tyler Herrick said his waitstaff and bartenders have basically been out of work since the pandemic hit. The restaurant has consistently done takeout, however, but managers have been handing out the food — and declining tips, which angered some. Although people tried to be very generous, Herrick said the managers are salaried and felt the money should be used elsewhere to support others who weren’t.
“We would tell them support another place downtown (with the tip money),” he said.
Staff is now trickling back as outdoor seating has been allowed, and he said tips for takeout are being accepted and split with all workers including kitchen help, Herrick said.
Herrick and others said local residents have really stepped up significantly to support area restaurants and workers, but Kozelouzek at Siam Thai said people from out of the area — like way out of the area — are being generous too.
One caller placed a “massive” order only to realize they had phoned a restaurant in upstate New York, not Florida where they were.
“They paid the bill in full and left a 25% tip,” he said, still amazed and adding that the only stipulation was the food had to be donated. “We gave it to a local gentleman down on his luck.”
Takeout diners on Wednesday night at a handful of downtown Glens Falls restaurants were given a bonus too: a book of poetry written by Glens Falls elementary and middle school students who didn’t get to do public readings because of the pandemic.
Across the street from Fenimore’s, Rebecca Newell-Butters at Morgan & Co. said people have been “more than generous” during the pandemic.
“People are appreciative that we’re open,” she said, including a lot of people who have never been there and found the restaurant via Google.
She told of one couple who pulled in in a black Land Rover with a car seat in the back. They said they were from the city and were headed to an Airbnb in “Hah-gee” (Hague) after taking six hours to get here. They were spent. They ordered the “Date Night” special that came with two martinis, and drank them in the car in the parking lot, she said.
Newell-Butters said she’s not sure what they tipped, but was certain it was good.
“They were just so happy to get here,” she said.
But even with the big tips and the goodwill being shared with the server community, none want it to continue much longer.
“I just can’t wait till it’s over,” Gelheiser said.
