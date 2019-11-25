FORT EDWARD — A Corinth man who burglarized as many as 15 homes in Washington and Saratoga counties last year has been sentenced to 8.5 years in state prison.
Erik M. Gilboy, 37, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree burglary for a burglary last fall in Washington County that was part of a spate of burglaries around the region.
The theft spree ended when police identified him as a suspect in the cases last November, and a standoff ensued the next day at a home where he was staying in Greenfield.
Police determined he was to blame for the burglaries after a Salem resident spotted a vehicle at a home that seemed out of place. He called police and responding Washington County sheriff’s officers interrupted a burglary and arrested a co-defendant, but Gilboy fled on foot.
Gilboy was later linked to the case and as many as 10 to 15 other burglaries around the region during the summer and fall of 2018.
Police said the duo stole copper pipes from homes, many of them vacant or seasonal residences.
You have free articles remaining.
Gilboy was indicted in July in Washington County Court on three felony counts of second-degree burglary as well as lesser counts of criminal mischief and petit larceny.
He was on parole at the time for a 2012 attempted burglary conviction in Saratoga County, and has at least one other prior felony conviction.
Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan imposed an 8.5-year prison term to be followed by 5 years on parole, and ordered Gilboy make $24,115 in restitution.
Charges are still pending against him in Saratoga County for a burglary on West River Road in Moreau last fall. He also must serve the remainder of the sentence for the 2012 attempted burglary conviction.
Washington County Public Defender Michael Mercure said last month that a plea deal was being arranged in which Gilboy will likely serve any prison time for the Saratoga County charges concurrently to the Washington County cases.
“We hope that when all of the pending matters are resolved, Mr. Gilboy can move forward,” Mercure said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.