{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Corinth man who burglarized as many as 15 homes in Washington and Saratoga counties last year has been sentenced to 8.5 years in state prison.

Erik M. Gilboy, 37, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree burglary for a burglary last fall in Washington County that was part of a spate of burglaries around the region.

The theft spree ended when police identified him as a suspect in the cases last November, and a standoff ensued at a home where he was staying in Greenfield the next day.

Police determined he was to blame for the burglaries after a Salem resident spotted a vehicle at a home that seemed out of place. He called police and responding Washington County sheriff’s officers interrupted a burglary and arrested a co-defendant, but Gilboy fled on foot.

Gilboy was later linked to the case and as many as 10 to 15 other burglaries around the region during the summer and fall of 2018.

Police said the duo stole copper pipes from homes, many of them vacant or seasonal residences.

Gilboy was indicted in July in Washington County Court on three felony counts of second-degree burglary as well as lesser counts of criminal mischief and petit larceny.

He was on parole at the time for a 2012 attempted burglary conviction in Saratoga County, and has at least one other prior felony conviction.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan imposed an 8.5-year prison term to be followed by 5 years on parole, and ordered Gilboy make $24,115 in restitution.

Charges are still pending against him in Saratoga County for a burglary on West River Road in Moreau last fall. He also must serve the remainder of the sentence for the 2012 attempted burglary conviction.

Washington County Public Defender Michael Mercure said last month that a plea deal was being arranged where Gilboy will likely serve any prison time for the Saratoga County charges concurrently to the Washington County cases.

“We hope that with all of the pending matters are resolved, Mr. Gilboy can move forward,” Mercure said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments