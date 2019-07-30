A two-time felon from Corinth has been indicted on seven charges for his alleged role in a home burglary spree that occurred last year in Washington and Saratoga counties.
Erik M. Gilboy, 37, was charged with three felony counts of second-degree burglary as well as lesser counts of criminal mischief and petit larceny in an indictment filed recently in Washington County Court.
The charges stem from a spree of 10 to 15 burglaries in Washington and Saratoga counties during the summer and fall of 2018, to which Gilboy and a co-defendant were linked during a multi-agency investigation last fall.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office unraveled the case when officers responded to a complaint about a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in Salem, officials said. Deputy Matt Ashton responded to the call and interrupted a burglary in progress.
One man fled on foot, while another was arrested at the home, police said.
Gilboy was identified as the man who took off, and he was located the next day at a home in Greenfield, where a standoff ensued with police. He was wanted at the time on a warrant for violating parole for a 2012 attempted burglary conviction in Saratoga County and was eventually arrested without injuries.
Sheriff's officers in Washington and Saratoga counties and State Police worked to determine how many burglaries the duo committed.
Washington County sheriff's Investigator Brad Hamilton said Gilboy was definitively linked to four burglaries in Washington County in Salem and Hebron, with valuables stolen from three of them. The suspects mainly targeted vacant homes and buildings to steal cooper pipes to sell as scrap metal, but money and other items were stolen as well.
A man who was with Gilboy when the Salem burglary was interrupted, Victor Matthews, 62, of Porter Corners, was charged with attempted burglary but cooperated with authorities and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal trespass to satisfy charges against him, officials said. He was sentenced to 3 years on probation.
Gilboy has also been charged with second-degree burglary in connection with a home burglary on West River Road in Moreau, and additional charges are likely for additional Saratoga County cases as well.
Gilboy has pleaded not guilty to charges in both counties, and is being held in Altona Correctional Facility serving the remainder of the 2012 sentence.
