Serial burglar indicted in Warren County

QUEENSBURY — A six-time felon from Queensbury who allegedly burglarized a woman's home as she she slept last fall while he was on parole for another burglary has been indicted by a Warren County grand jury.
Questor L. French pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him with second-degree burglary.
Warren County Judge John Hall sent French to Warren County Jail for lack of bail Wednesday, pending pretrial motions.
French was charged last week for a burglary on Oct. 25 at a home on Greenway Drive in Queensbury. Police said a resident of the home awoke to a man rifling through drawers in her bedroom, and the man fled with unspecified valuables.
French also faces three misdemeanor petit larceny counts for the thefts.
Police recovered DNA evidence in the home that tests found matched with French, who has a decades-long criminal record that resulted in his DNA being in a state database.
French was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in state prison in October 2018 for two home burglaries in Glens Falls.
But the sentence called for him to serve part of it in the state's Willard Correctional Facility drug treatment program, which would have resulted in his parole within 6 months.
It was unclear whether he got into the program, but he was released Jan. 24, 2019, after less than 3 months in prison. He was arrested again three months later, after he was caught in a home in Glens Falls, and spent 90 days in prison in that case before he was paroled again last Oct. 11.
The burglary for which he was most recently charged occurred 11 days later. French was living in the Northway Inn in Queensbury at the time, just a few hundred yards from the home that he allegedly burglarized.
He was sent to Warren County Jail for violating parole two days after the burglary, as police determined he was a suspect in the case. He was formally charged last week based on DNA evidence, and court records show surveillance video from the nearby Walmart store and other businesses are part of the case against him.
French's lawyer, Gus DeStefano, said his client agreed Wednesday to a "pre-plea investigation" in his case to assist Hall in determining how the case should proceed.
Warren County First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin pointed out that French has six prior felony convictions in all.
He faces up to 25 years to life in state prison as a "persistent" felon.
