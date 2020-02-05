Serial burglar indicted in Warren County

QUEENSBURY — A six-time felon from Queensbury who allegedly burglarized a woman's home as she she slept last fall while he was on parole for another burglary has been indicted by a Warren County grand jury.

Questor L. French pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him with second-degree burglary.

Warren County Judge John Hall sent French to Warren County Jail for lack of bail Wednesday, pending pretrial motions.

French was charged last week for a burglary on Oct. 25 at a home on Greenway Drive in Queensbury. Police said a resident of the home awoke to a man rifling through drawers in her bedroom, and the man fled with unspecified valuables.

French also faces three misdemeanor petit larceny counts for the thefts.

Police recovered DNA evidence in the home that tests found matched with French, who has a decades-long criminal record that resulted in his DNA being in a state database.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

French was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in state prison in October 2018 for two home burglaries in Glens Falls.

But the sentence called for him to serve part of it in the state's Willard Correctional Facility drug treatment program, which would have resulted in his parole within 6 months.