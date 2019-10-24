FORT EDWARD -- A Corinth man who burglarized up to 15 homes in Washington and Saratoga counties last year is headed to state prison for 8.5 years.
Erik M. Gilboy, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary for a break-in last fall in Washington County that was part of a spate of burglaries around the region.
The theft spree ended when police identified him as a suspect in the cases, and a standoff ensued at a home in Greenfield last November.
Police determined he was involved after a Salem resident spotted a vehicle at a home that seemed out of place, called police and responding Washington County sheriff's officers interrupted a burglary and arrested a co-defendant. Gilboy was later linked to the case and as many as 10 to 15 other burglaries around the region.
Gilboy was on parole at the time for a 2012 attempted burglary conviction in Saratoga County. He has at least one other prior felony conviction.
Gilboy agreed to a plea deal that includes an 8.5-year prison term to be followed by 5 years on parole, as well as $24,115 in restitution when sentenced Nov. 15 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.
Charges are still pending against Gilboy in Saratoga County for a burglary on West River Road in Moreau last fall.
He is being held in Alton Correctional Facility serving the remainder of his sentence from the 2012 conviction.
