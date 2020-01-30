Serial burglar arrested for Queensbury home burglary

The charges are the latest in a long criminal record that has repeatedly landed French in prison, most recently a 2018 burglary conviction that netted him a 7- to 14-year prison sentence.

He was released after serving just months of that sentence though, after he completed a drug program. Within weeks of that release, he was arrested last April 6 for going into a Glens Falls home after a woman awoke to find him in her bathroom.

That arrest resulted in another 90-day stint in a state prison drug treatment program, and his release on Oct. 15. He was jailed on a parole violation charge two days after the Greenway Drive burglary, as police worked to figure out who was to blame for that burglary.

French is being held in Warren County Jail on a parole violation charge.

He has been to state prison at least four times since 2003 for burglary, grand larceny and attempted burglary convictions in the Glens Falls region.

His conviction last fall stemmed from two burglaries in Glens Falls in 2017 and 2018, one in which he entered an occupied apartment while drunk and stole two cellphones, and another where he broke in to an office and stole money and food, leaving behind DNA that led to his arrest.

French had also been charged with felony burglary in Hudson Falls earlier in 2017 when a resident awoke one night to find a man in his kitchen eating donuts. And in 2016 he was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated for driving drunk with three children in a vehicle in Queensbury. Both of those cases resulted in misdemeanor convictions.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

