{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A seven-time felon was arrested Friday morning for allegedly burglarizing a business two doors away from his home, officials said.

South Glens Falls Police said Frederick A. Stimpson, 53, of Saratoga Avenue, was arrested minutes after the 4:09 a.m. break-in at a business that police did not identify publicly.

Police said he broke a door to get in and damaged a cash register, triggering an alarm around 3 a.m. South Glens Falls Police Sgt. Todd Moulthrop and Patrolman Harry McDonald developed information that Stimpson might be responsible, and he was located at his nearby home and confessed, authorities said.

The door sustained more than $1,000 in damage, but nothing was reported missing.

Stimpson was arraigned before Moreau Justice Jeff McCabe and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail in light of his criminal record.

South Glens Falls Police were assisted by State Police.

Stimpson has been to state prison for six different felony convictions, most recently one in Warren County for a 2011 attempted burglary conviction. He served 4 years in prison in that case.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments