Septic committee tweaking law, could drop provision requiring inspections upon transfer

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County committee that proposed the law requiring septic systems located near certain bodies be inspected when the property is transferred is considering alternatives such as mandating people have their systems checked within a certain time period.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan relayed an idea suggested to him by fellow Queensbury at-large Supervisor Mike Wild to put in a requirement that all septic systems within certain water bodies have to be inspected and serviced within a five-year period.

Magowan said at the committee’s Thursday meeting that it would give property owners more time to comply and also would not make the inspection contingent on a transfer of the land — something that may not happen for years. A law such as this would also capture properties that are transferred into trusts and technically never change hands.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, chairwoman of the committee, also liked the idea and believes it would address some concerns raised at the public hearings and give people more flexibility about when they get the system inspected.

“A lot of people did not like the at-transfer provision because it could slow down the sale too much,” she said.

Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas said the longer time frame would allow time to educate residents and help them — not penalize them.

He also liked the idea suggested at a public hearing about requiring inspection ports to be put on the septic systems to make them easier to pump out.

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said one of the concerns from people is why did the law apply to certain water bodies and not others.

Also, he pointed out that it is not just the septic tank that has to be evaluated, but also whether the leach field is properly sized and doing what it is supposed to do in discharging the effluent.

Braymer said perhaps the law could be phased in and water bodies could be added.

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said he likes these ideas a lot better than the discussion to date. He suggested that when septic systems are pumped out, the pumping company put in a dye to see if there is any leakage.

“You might be able to spot some of the problems that you have in these older systems,” he said.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said he believes the committee should take a multifaceted approach to the issue.

Strough said design standards must be included. He believes that all on-site septic systems should be built on risers.

“That would enable an easy pump-out without locating the septic box,” he said.

He said perhaps the county should require enhanced treatment of effluent depending on a property’s proximity to water bodies.

In addition, he said is concerned that current proposal puts the burden on the county to ensure compliance.

Strough said the county should wait for the Lake George Park Commission to complete its regulations.

“I think right now we’ve got to step back and see a few developments occur and then jump into the fray. I think we all want to go in the same direction. We do not want our on-site septic systems to pollute the adjacent water bodies,” he said.

The committee voted to recommend that the full Board of Supervisors let the discussions continue into next year instead of disbanding the group.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

