Sept. 13 set for Lake George village dissolution vote

LAKE GEORGE — Village residents will vote on whether the village of Lake George will pursue dissolution on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from noon to 9 p.m.

"It's the times and day we usually hold our village elections," Mayor Bob Blais said.

The date was made official by the Village Board during its monthly meeting on Monday evening.

The board also appointed election inspectors during Monday's meeting.

Darlene Gunther and Christine Molella were selected. Blais said that the village usually selects the pair for the role. Margy Mannix was selected as an alternate inspector.

"In case one of them can't make it on that day, she steps in," Blais said.

Blais said that there was discussion about finalizing dates for public information meetings leading up to the referendum vote date.

"We want to give ourselves time to hold at least three public meetings," he said.

The vote is set on the Tuesday the week after Labor Day, and the week before is the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. Because of those circumstances, Blais said he encouraged the board to hold one of the meetings on Sept. 7.

Blais said that he knows that date falls during the week of the car show, but he said that he hopes people will be in attendance due to the meeting being early in the week.

"We were going to try to do it the night before (the vote) but we felt that was unfair, that people need to know a little bit more about it before then," he said.

The village will host a public meeting on Monday night, June 27, and the third meeting will be held during the final week of August.

Blais said the dates for the meetings in August and September were set bearing in mind that the results of the dissolution study need to be complete.

Laberge Group, which has been hired by the village and town of Lake George to complete the study, were in the village on Tuesday interviewing department heads, according to Blais.

"They're trying to get all of the information of what they do, their duties, what our department of public works does," Blais said. "They're assembling all of that information starting today."

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.