Sentencing in sexual abuse case postponed for former Warrensburg official

Teens who were sexually abused by a former Warrensburg elected official and part-time police officer will have to wait to say their piece to him because his sentencing was postponed this week.
Dean G. Ackley was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday for his October guilty pleas to criminal sexual act, a felony, and misdemeanor sexual abuse in connection with sexual abuse of two underage boys.
The pleas satisfied charges brought on behalf of five boys who police said he abused or provided with alcohol and/or marijuana.
But the proceeding was adjourned until Jan. 17, and the delay did not sit well with the mother of one of the boys whose family was hoping for the case to proceed Wednesday.
"I'm not happy with this," she said. "It just means he will spend more time in the county jail instead of state prison."
The families were preparing to give victim impact statements so that Ackley knows what problems his abuse caused, she said.
Ackley remains in Warren County Jail awaiting sentencing, but it is widely believed that serving time in county jails with local offenders is easier than going to state prison on a violent felony.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said a scheduling issue with Ackley's defense counsel resulted in a defense request for an adjournment, which was granted by Warren County Judge John Hall. He said it was anticipated that sentencing would occur Jan. 17 as scheduled.
Ackley's lawyer, Julie Garcia, said she had no comment on the matter as of Wednesday.
Ackley pleaded guilty Oct.24, agreeing to a plea deal that will include a two-year prison term to be followed by 8 years on parole. He entered a so-called Alford plea in which he didn't admit the underlying allegations, but pleaded guilty nonetheless.
Ackley had faced 21 charges, including four felonies, among them a count of first-degree criminal sexual act that alleged he forcibly sexually assaulted a teenage boy. That charge alone could have brought a 25-year sentence.
He was initially arrested for one boy’s accusations of sexual abuse in May, and at least three others later came forward claiming he provided them alcohol and/or sexually abused them. The boys were ages 14 to 16.
Ackley was on the Warrensburg Town Board for 16 years, serving as deputy town supervisor for several years in the early 2000s, before he lost a re-election bid in 2011. He also served as a part-time ceremonial Warren County sheriff’s officer on the agency’s mounted patrol for several years in the 1990s, appearing at parades and special events, though he was not a sworn police officer.
He was free on bail until September, when he was arrested for allegedly violating orders of protection issued for the victims by going to Warrensburg High School. The 10 charges of misdemeanor criminal contempt filed for those accusations will be dropped as part of the plea deal.
