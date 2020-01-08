Sentencing in sexual abuse case postponed for former Warrensburg official

Ackley's lawyer, Julie Garcia, said she had no comment on the matter as of Wednesday.

Ackley pleaded guilty Oct.24, agreeing to a plea deal that will include a two-year prison term to be followed by 8 years on parole. He entered a so-called Alford plea in which he didn't admit the underlying allegations, but pleaded guilty nonetheless.

Ackley had faced 21 charges, including four felonies, among them a count of first-degree criminal sexual act that alleged he forcibly sexually assaulted a teenage boy. That charge alone could have brought a 25-year sentence.

He was initially arrested for one boy’s accusations of sexual abuse in May, and at least three others later came forward claiming he provided them alcohol and/or sexually abused them. The boys were ages 14 to 16.

Ackley was on the Warrensburg Town Board for 16 years, serving as deputy town supervisor for several years in the early 2000s, before he lost a re-election bid in 2011. He also served as a part-time ceremonial Warren County sheriff’s officer on the agency’s mounted patrol for several years in the 1990s, appearing at parades and special events, though he was not a sworn police officer.

He was free on bail until September, when he was arrested for allegedly violating orders of protection issued for the victims by going to Warrensburg High School. The 10 charges of misdemeanor criminal contempt filed for those accusations will be dropped as part of the plea deal.

