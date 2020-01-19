Sens. Gillibrand, Schumer weigh in on USMCA trade deal

“But on the greatest issue facing our planet, addressing the climate crisis, the USMCA falls far too short.”

New York State GOP Chair Nick Langworthy said in a statement that the senators had voted to hurt the people they were supposed to represent, calling their no votes a slap in the face to the New Yorkers who stand to benefit from the deal.

“New Yorkers should never forget this dereliction of duty.”

Duty-free essential

Stefanik’s predecessor, Plattsburgh attorney Bill Owens, told the Press-Republican he would have voted in favor of the USMCA, were he in Schumer or Gillibrand’s position.

“The key from my perspective is the stability and the essential aspects of NAFTA that are going to stay in place and will continue to foster trade between, obviously the U.S. and Canada, but in particular our area as well.”

The continuation of zero-tariff treatment on goods exchanged between the three countries included in the USMCA was essential, Owens said.

“If you started applying duties at the U.S.-Canada and the U.S.-Mexican borders, you would alter trade dramatically,” including the supply chain activity fostered by the lack of tariffs.