It’s not hard to get a COVID vaccine if you can wait a few months and drive to Plattsburgh.

But for elderly, frail seniors who live alone, Plattsburgh may as well be on the moon.

Peter Fisher of Queensbury uses a wheelchair and can’t drive. He called the state vaccine hotline (833-697-4829) and explained that he needed a site close enough that he could take a taxi. There are no state sites nearby, so they transferred him to another hotline, where no one could help him.

He tried the state Office for the Aging. He called the Warren County Office for the Aging, too.

“They tell you the state is running everything. The state tells me federal government is running everything. The truth is nobody is running anything,” he said.

For 35 years, he worked as a case manager and state supervisor for the elderly. He retired with a middle class pension. But then he broke his hip. Recovery has been very slow, and he’s found himself utterly dependent on the services he once provided.

“I never thought I would be in this position,” he said.

He’s not alone. Many homebound seniors are also wondering how they’ll get protected from the virus, which is far more dangerous for them than for younger, healthier people who have happily made appointments in Plattsburgh.

Another Queensbury resident, Peter Policastro, has been trying to get the vaccine for two months in ways that made sense to him.

Policastro is 95 years old and a World War II infantry veteran. Until the pandemic, he traveled the country in an RV. He still lives independently, but he stopped traveling and has been trying to stay safe.

Now, he wants the vaccine so he can return to life. So he made a doctor’s appointment and asked for it, knowing he was eligible due to his age. To his surprise, his doctor said that the medical office had no doses and no one knew when they’d get any. There was no list he could get on.

So he stopped by local pharmacies, asking them for the vaccine. After all, that’s the other place people normally get vaccinations if they do not get them at their physician’s office.

Pharmacists told him what they’ve told everyone: don’t call us, there’s no list you can get on, we have no idea when we’ll get doses.

To say he is frustrated is putting it mildly.

“So I’m stuck in my damn house,” he said. “What’s taking so long?”

He’s decided it’s simply not being given out to people.

“If you can’t do it, then just don’t do it,” he said. “I don’t mind dying. I’ve lived long enough.”

If he can’t get vaccinated, he said, he’ll return to his normal life and take his chances with the virus.

“I’m tired of staying in the house,” he said. “I get out of the house and I live again. I love it here but we get very little sun (in the winter). It’s very cold. You can’t sit outside.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His son, Brian Policastro, decided to intervene, figuring that he could surely get his dad a vaccine appointment. So he recently called the state hotline. He learned there were no appointments at the nearest state vaccination site, in Albany, and that there was a long wait if he chose other sites.

“Plattsburgh and Potsdam, they’re not available until March or April!” he said. “It seems like everybody else has gotten it but the people who need it.”

He conceded that it wasn’t easy to set up a statewide vaccination program, and that a few hiccups were to be expected.

“It’s a big project. But I think he should’ve been a little bit higher on the list,” he said.

The problem, of course, is that there is no state list. People have lined up based on when they first asked for an appointment with the state, not by age or medical needs.

Some people have begun focusing on local pharmacies, which are supposed to vaccinate those age 65 and older. But pharmacies have received very small amount of vaccine, usually with little warning, and have struggled to set up a system by which people can sign up. For those who do not have a computer, it’s even harder.

In mid-January, some elderly residents got on a list at Stone’s Pharmacy in Lake Luzerne, which promised it would begin calling people as soon as it got doses. To people’s delight, those calls have started to happen. Stone’s filled appointments to vaccinate a group of elderly people this weekend.

Likewise, Kinney Drugs has set up a text and email hotline, and the drug store texts people when it learns that one of its pharmacies is receiving a shipment of vaccine. So far, Kinney’s has received two shipments. Both times, people responded to the text and filled the list within minutes. Locally, there is a Kinney Drugs in Queensbury.

To get on Kinney’s text alert system, text the word COVID to 51094.

Hannaford is scheduling vaccinations at its South Glens Falls pharmacy, but the sign-up is online only. It is: https://hannafordsched.rxtouch.com/rbssched/program/covid19/Patient/Advisory. People must type in the zip code 12803 regularly to check and see if there is any availability.

Market 32 is vaccinating people at its Clifton Park, Latham and Schenectady locations. For those who do not have access to the internet, appointments can be made through the state hotline, 1-833-697-4829. But since appointments, when available, fill quickly, people have to call repeatedly.

It’s a cumbersome system for people who cannot easily go online and refresh a page repeatedly to see if appointments pop up.

But even for those who can, the current options are not great.

One elderly resident said she got an appointment in Plattsburgh, but she’s still trying to get an appointment through Kinney Drugs instead. She’s afraid there will be a blizzard on her day of her appointment. She doesn’t want to risk her life driving to the site.

Other elderly people said they simply could not drive that far, even if they had a car for short, local trips.

For some of them, there may be another option. People who qualify for Medicaid can get transportation to medical appointments, including a vaccine appointment hours away, according to the Warren County Office for the Aging.

Fisher said that could help him, somewhat.

“I could take a taxi. If I’m clever I’d be able to transfer out of this wheelchair into a taxi,” he said. “Of course, I couldn’t get out (without his wheelchair, which would not fit in the taxi) so they’d have to come give me the shot at the taxi.”

But it could prove quite expensive if everyone takes that option. Fisher lives in senior housing built by local developer Richard Schermerhorn.

“I’m lucky to be living with 35 elderly people, none of whom have a COVID shot,” Fisher said.

Warren County Health Services is currently only receiving vaccine doses for essential workers, such as emergency medical technicians and firefighters. Washington and Saratoga counties have received doses for the elderly. Warren County spokesman Don Lehman said Warren County has been deemed by the state to have enough pharmacies to vaccinate that population, so the state is sending doses directly to those pharmacies.

“However, when/if Warren County Health Services is given the go-ahead to expand its vaccination populations, we will work with partner organizations and agencies to do whatever is necessary to ensure that those who are eligible will get vaccinated,” Lehman said in an email. “We are hoping that we will have news soon on a greater supply of vaccination supplies and an additional New York state vaccination clinic or clinics to serve our local seniors.”

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.