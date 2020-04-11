Seniors mourn the loss of their last year of high school

Olivia Ruby has a $300 emerald green and gold prom dress sitting home that will never get worn.
“It’s stuck in a closet right now,” said the Whitehall High School senior, who has spent the last four weeks filing her assignments from home.
Whitehall, like many schools, has canceled the prom. Ruby attended last year, but was planning to go as a senior this year.
“I didn’t think my junior prom was going to be my last one,” she said. “There was still that thought that, 'Oh, yeah, I’ll have this last one, and we’ll make it the best one yet.’”
Many high school seniors are mourning the loss of their last high school days, as proms, award ceremonies, signing days, school musicals, spirit weeks and sporting events have been either canceled or postponed since New York state schools were told to close by March 18.
Some states have canceled the rest of the school year, but New York schools are on pause until April 29, leaving area high school seniors wondering if they will get the chance to enjoy their last couple of months of high school actually inside the school building. And no one wants to consider the possibility that graduation ceremonies won’t take place.
The Class of 2020 has been “robbed,” said Alexandra Townes, a special education teacher and the senior class adviser at Queensbury High School.
Townes and her co-adviser Sally Vartuli made a video for the Queensbury seniors to let them know their advisers are thinking about them. The seniors were her first concern when the schools closed, Townes said.
“I was thinking back to when I was in high school and going through 9/11,” Townes said. “I had just done a meet with all my high school friends and we were talking about that time and how it bonded us so much.”
Although class members are separated by social distancing, she’s hoping this historic event will actually bring them closer together. She said she can’t imagine how the seniors are feeling right now.
“I think in some ways, I think their parents are taking it harder, because they’re thinking about not being able to see them walk across that stage and graduate,” she said.
Queensbury usually holds its graduation ceremony at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. The prom, which was supposed to be April 4, has been rescheduled for May 23.
“I can’t think that even if we’re able to get back into society and see people that we just integrate thousands of people into one area,” she said.
The Class of 2020, born in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, will graduate from high school in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. They’re a tough bunch, said Townes, but it’s disappointing.
“I felt really bad for them that the musical wasn’t able to go on and the sports, the final season wasn’t able to happen,” Townes said. “That’s pretty heartbreaking.”
Glens Falls High School senior Reagan Rath was really looking forward to doing the senior walk, where 12th graders in caps and gowns parade through their elementary schools. She doesn’t know what will happen with her senior trip or senior picnic.
But what’s bothering her most is missing her final season as the goalie on the lacrosse team. It would take a miracle to resurrect the lacrosse season, she said.
“It’s kind of heartbreaking,” Rath said. “This was the one year that most of us look forward to because we get to walk across the stage. Even that’s kind of in the clouds. We don’t know what’s going to happen.”
While some of her friends don’t mind being home, she wants to be back in a school setting.
“I miss school, which is odd coming from a senior,” said Rath, who admitted she’s struggling to cope with spending the rest of her senior year at home.
The kids definitely miss being in school, said Sondra Smith, a school counselor at Hudson Falls High School. Seniors are sad about missing out on the last little bit of their senior year. At Hudson Falls, the signing day, scholarship and honor grad ceremonies are all on hold right now.
“Even kids that typically don’t have the greatest attendance have all said they’d rather be back in school,” Smith said.
Seniors at Lake George High School like Joe Cocozza are just trying to keep some sort of routine to get through learning from home.
He is definitely disappointed he can’t run track in his senior year or perform with the jazz band and drumline. He is hoping to get back to school before the year ends. He’s just taking things a day at a time.
“I know a lot of my friends are really hoping we can have graduation and all that kind of stuff,” Cocozza said, “but I guess we’ll have to wait and see.”
The waiting game has been frustrating for Queensbury High School senior Audrey Murphy. She serves as the senior class secretary, takes Advanced Placement classes, participates in the challenging International Baccalaureate program and plays lacrosse.
The lacrosse team had practiced for only one week when the season was suddenly postponed. She was thankful the seniors were able to have their Senior Ball back in January.
“I think the hardest part is there’s new updates every day,” Murphy said. “We never see a clear end to this whole thing, so you’re just waiting day by day. Can’t look forward to a certain time.”
She draws the line at graduation. Missing graduation would be “devastating,” she said.
South Glens Falls senior Skylar Bradley said she felt “blindsided” by the sudden cancellation of school. While online schooling hasn’t been “too horrible,” she’s concerned about prom, the senior dinner dance and graduation.
“They haven’t canceled anything yet. If anything, they said they might postpone things until the summertime when they think it’s going to be over with,” Bradley said. “But we never know.”
She is hoping schools are back in session before June.
“I’ve been torn up just thinking about it,” Bradley said. “I’ve spent my whole life with some of these people and now I don’t get those extra months with them. It’s sad. I hope our summer is going to be normal so we can actually get those times together that we’re missing in school, and those last moments."
The National Honor Society had to cancel a lot of its planned events and volunteer opportunities. South High was able to hold its annual Marathon Dance just a week before schools closed.
“That’s something everybody keeps saying, 'at least we got through the dance,’” said her classmate Emily Arquette. “I’m glad we got to, because those people were really depending on us and the money we raised, so I’m glad we at least got to do that.”
Arquette hopes that graduation will happen, even if it has to happen in July or August.
“Obviously, it’s about the graduates and congratulating the graduates, but it’s a big thing for the families because we wouldn’t have been able to get this far without our families,” she said. “So I think it’s a huge celebration for everybody involved.”
Schools will be having discussions about graduations and other events, trying to decide if they will happen in June or happen later, said Topher Montville, a school counselor at Whitehall. And if graduations happen, they may not look like the traditional ceremonies parents have come to expect.
Montville said the vibe he is getting from seniors is that “they’re good.”
“A lot of it is the transference from the parents that don’t want the kids to miss out on something,” he said. “And that’s what we do as parents, we worry about those things. We want them to have those special moments.”
Montville reiterated that these kids were born after Sept. 11. The iPhone becomes a teenager in June, he said.
“They have cognitively only known this kind of stuff,” Montville said, “so they’re probably way more prepared than we are.”
