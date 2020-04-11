Seniors mourn the loss of their last year of high school

Townes and her co-adviser Sally Vartuli made a video for the Queensbury seniors to let them know their advisers are thinking about them. The seniors were her first concern when the schools closed, Townes said.

“I was thinking back to when I was in high school and going through 9/11,” Townes said. “I had just done a meet with all my high school friends and we were talking about that time and how it bonded us so much.”

Although class members are separated by social distancing, she’s hoping this historic event will actually bring them closer together. She said she can’t imagine how the seniors are feeling right now.

“I think in some ways, I think their parents are taking it harder, because they’re thinking about not being able to see them walk across that stage and graduate,” she said.

Queensbury usually holds its graduation ceremony at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. The prom, which was supposed to be April 4, has been rescheduled for May 23.

“I can’t think that even if we’re able to get back into society and see people that we just integrate thousands of people into one area,” she said.