Senior year disappears as South High graduates turn their tassels

QUEENSBURY — South Glens Falls class secretary Nathan Weeks sat in the back of his family’s car in the front row at the Glen Drive-In on Thursday night. His father chomped on some popcorn in the front seat.
“I’m thinking it’ll be better than we thought it was going to be,” said Steve Weeks, who drove his son to his unconventional graduation ceremony Thursday night.
The 218 South Glens Falls graduates arrived with their families between 8 and 9 p.m. Thursday. As they approached the ticket booth, the grads were handed a mask, program, popcorn and a bucket of candy from school staff dressed in neon yellow “Grad Squad” T-shirts.
Their parking spots were designated by individual signs. Graduates were instructed to stay in their vehicles.
“I think they’re doing what they can. Obviously it’s not as good as a traditional one, but I appreciate them trying their hardest,” Nathan Weeks said, adding, “This is better than nothing.”
Graduate Quinten Beckwith sat in his family car decorated with signs made by his parents and siblings. He bumped elbows with Earth science teacher Kyle Noonan.
“I didn’t expect it to end up like this,” Quinten said. “It’s definitely different.”
The graduation event was a collaborative effort, said Mary Mann, the senior class co-adviser.
“We wanted to make sure that if they didn’t get the same, they got something extra special,” Mann said. “This is a good class.”
As the sun set and a crescent moon came out, the seniors watched several tribute videos on the big screen. The ceremony was also streamed live on Facebook.
“I’m a little terrified that it might catch on,” Principal Peter Mody admitted before the ceremony started.
He introduced Nashville country singer Drew Baldridge, who performed a surprise concert to open the graduation ceremony. Baldridge sang two songs, ending with one titled, “Senior Year.”
“The hook of the song says, ‘Never thought it would disappear, senior year,’” Baldridge said. “These guys' class, this year disappeared for them.”
The graduates showed their appreciation with a round of honks. Baldridge said he has been traveling all over the country performing at graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020.
“I’ve played festivals, I’ve played fairs, I’ve played the Grand Ole Opry, I’ve played all these awesome events, but playing this stuff for these seniors is by far one of the coolest things I’ve ever done,” Baldridge said. “As a songwriter and artist, you just hope you write a song that one day impacts people, and this song has done that in a huge way.”
In a pre-recorded message, class president Megan DePoy told her fellow graduates to stand up against injustice and to fight for what they believe in.
“We are the future and we have the power to make a difference. We can change the world,” DePoy said. “Throughout this pandemic, we have gained a new outlook on life that has put us on the paths to achieve our dreams.”
Valedictorian Lanning Torebka thanked everyone who helped him along the way, including the "lunch ladies" and janitors. He recalled memories like the dance marathons, lunch periods, sports games, bus rides and fun class periods.
“I have always felt that the Class of 2020 was a special class, that our body of students always had great potential, talent and dedication,” Torebka said. “Our perseverance through this tough time has only proven this belief, and I wish this special Class of 2020 good luck in the future.”
Principal Peter Mody III joked that the class had pulled off the longest multi-school senior skip day in the history of American education, inciting another round of honks.
“Well played,” he said.
He also pointed out that the Class of 2020 has experienced unexpected turmoil as the world struggles to reshape itself and rid itself of mistakes of the past.
“Even now, you are in the midst of one of the most potent efforts in possibly the past 50 years to rewrite the discussions and perspectives on racism in a way that may actually change the course of how a whole people are treated in this country,” Mody said. “And just for good measure, why don’t we throw in a global pandemic, the shutting down of school, an earthquake and two tornadoes into your senior year, just to round out the experience.”
Commencement speaker Kristian Keller, a high school math teacher, spoke about lifelong learning and personal development.
“This isn’t your first milestone and it certainly won’t be the last on your journey,” said Keller.
Superintendent Kristine Orr noted the various events from the March 7 Marathon Dance to the June 25 graduation.
“No, this is not how you have ever envisioned it,” Orr said, “but I’m sure it will still be a moment you will never forget.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
