Senior year disappears as South High graduates turn their tassels

In a pre-recorded message, class president Megan DePoy told her fellow graduates to stand up against injustice and to fight for what they believe in.

“We are the future and we have the power to make a difference. We can change the world,” DePoy said. “Throughout this pandemic, we have gained a new outlook on life that has put us on the paths to achieve our dreams.”

Valedictorian Lanning Torebka thanked everyone who helped him along the way, including the "lunch ladies" and janitors. He recalled memories like the dance marathons, lunch periods, sports games, bus rides and fun class periods.

“I have always felt that the Class of 2020 was a special class, that our body of students always had great potential, talent and dedication,” Torebka said. “Our perseverance through this tough time has only proven this belief, and I wish this special Class of 2020 good luck in the future.”

Principal Peter Mody III joked that the class had pulled off the longest multi-school senior skip day in the history of American education, inciting another round of honks.

“Well played,” he said.