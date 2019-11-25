QUEENSBURY — A seminar designed to help educate seniors on the laws that impact them has been organized for Dec. 3 at the Queensbury Senior Center.
Senior Law Day will be held from noon to 4 p.m., featuring legal experts discussing a variety of topics. Among them are financial planning for medical needs, what to do if targeted by scam artists, landlord tenant disputes and how to mediate family disputes over assets.
It is being sponsored by the state Office of Court Administration, Queensbury Senior Citizens, Conkling Center, Southern Adirondack Library System, Warren County Office for the Aging and Warren County Department of Social Services.
Lunch will be provided at noon, and participants are asked to RSVP for a lunch count. Please RSVP by November 28, 2019 to: Sheila Kent at 518-480-6338 or skent@nycourts.gov.
The Senior Center is located at Queensbury Town Hall on Bay Road.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.