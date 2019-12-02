{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A seminar that was to be held Tuesday to educate senior citizens on legal issues has been postponed because of anticipated lingering weather issues.

The seminar was to be held at Queensbury Senior Center starting at noon. It will be rescheduled, but no new date had been set as of Monday afternoon.

Sponsors include the state Office of Court Administration, Queensbury Senior Citizens, Conkling Center, Southern Adirondack Library System, Warren County Office for the Aging and Warren County Department of Social Services.

